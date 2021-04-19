New Delhi To Impose Week-long Lockdown As Cases Soar: Chief Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:57 PM
India's capital New Delhi will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night, officials said, as the megacity struggles to contain a huge surge in Covid-19 cases with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen supplies low
"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster. From tonight there will be a lockdown until next Monday," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.