New Delhi to impose week-long lockdown as cases soar: chief minister

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :India's capital New Delhi will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night, officials said, as the megacity struggles to contain a huge surge in Covid-19 cases with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen supplies low.

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster. From tonight there will be a lockdown until next Monday," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.