New Devices Help Blind Patients Follow Prescriptions In China

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:28 PM

New devices help blind patients follow prescriptions in China

A Chinese hospital has developed a set of devices to help blind patients take their medication and follow prescriptions

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A Chinese hospital has developed a set of devices to help blind patients take their medication and follow prescriptions.

The set, developed by Shaanxi Provincial People's Hospital, is composed of a handheld braille printer, a digital reminder and an app that can be installed on smartphones.

With the printed braille labeled on medicine containers, people with visual impairments can read the prescriptions, and the digital reminder beeps to remind the patients when to take their medicine, said Guo Zhenjun, a clinical pharmacist of the hospital.

The smartphone app offers more services related to prescriptions, such as follow-up inquiries, and also helps family members supervise medications of the patients, said Guo.

A wearable device, like a smartwatch, is being developed to connect with the app.

According to Guo, the printer has served more than 300 visually impaired patients.

The hospital is seeking cooperation with the provincial association of the blind for wider application of the devices.

