New Diet That Matches Biological Clock May Be Better For Diabetes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

New diet that matches biological clock may be better for diabetes

Ypically, doctors advise people with type 2 diabetes to eat about six times a day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Typically, doctors advise people with type 2 diabetes to eat about six times a day. But this approach can lead to a vicious cycle in which individuals require more intensive treatments.

Could a different approach to diet be more suitable?Share on PinterestEating three meals a day that includes a breakfast of fruit, bread, and sweets may be more beneficial for type 2 diabetes.Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common metabolic conditions.

Across the globe, over 400 millionTrusted Source people live with it.Usually, doctors prescribe drugs that will help individuals with diabeteskeep their blood sugar levels under control, as well as advise them on how to change their dietary habits to aid treatment.Many healthcare providers believe that the best approach for people with type 2 diabetes is to eat more, smaller meals at regular intervals throughout the day.

Typically experts recommend eating six times a day.However, this approach can lead to problems. Some people who follow this type of diet plan require more intensive treatments. This is particularly true of those with severe forms of diabetes who need to inject themselves with high doses of insulin to counterbalance insulin resistance.However, high-dosage insulin injections can introduce glucose (blood sugar) level imbalances.

They can also cause weight gain and lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular problems.

Recently, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 09th December, 2019) srael has hypothesized that eating according to a person's natural "body clock" which typically calls for three larger meals a day might help physiological processes to synchronize better and reduce the amount of insulin a person requires.Weight loss and improved blood sugar"The traditional [diet for people with diabetes] specifies six small meals spread throughout the day," says Prof.

Daniela Jakubowicz. "But [this diet]," she adds, "has not been effective for sugar control, so [people with diabetes] require additional medication and insulin. And insulin injections lead to weight gain, which further increases blood sugar levels."Prof.

Jakubowicz and team have now conducted a study confirming that the three meals a day approach could be more helpful for those with type 2 diabetes."[O]ur research proposes shifting the starch-rich calories to the early hours of the day.

This produces a glucose balance and improved glycemic control among [people with type 2 diabetes]," the specialist explains."We believe that through this regimen, it will be possible for [people with diabetes] to significantly reduce or even stop the injections of insulin, and most antidiabetic medications, to achieve excellent control of glucose levels."

