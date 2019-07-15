UrduPoint.com
New Ebola Case Registered In Democratic Republic Of Congo - World Health Organization

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:43 PM

New Ebola Case Registered in Democratic Republic of Congo - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A new case of exposure to the Ebola virus has been registered in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) city of Goma, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"Yesterday, WHO was notified of two very sad developments in the Ebola outbreak in DRC. The first was a case of Ebola in the city of Goma, in a pastor who had traveled from Butembo," Ghebreyesus said during a conference in the city of Geneva.

The official has also expressed regret over the murder of two responders to the outbreak in the city of Beni.

According to the WHO, since August 2018 2,489 Ebola cases have been registered. The total number of deaths from the virus amounts to 1,665.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015 resulting in deaths of more than 11,000 people.

