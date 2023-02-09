UrduPoint.com

New Emergency Ward To Be Set Up At Allied Hospital

Published February 09, 2023

A new state-of-the-art emergency ward will be established at Allied hospital with the financial support of Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT), according to official sources

The new ward will comprise of 200 beds and an operation theatre. Surgical, medical emergencies and trauma centre will be part of the facility and it will be linked with the old emergency, added the sources.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhry, along with a delegation of the FDT, visited the proposed site at main parking stand of hospital on Thursday. He appointed Additional Medical Superintendent Admin Dr Ammad Ayyub Shah as the coordinator for the planned project.

The initial work on the project has almost been launched, and formal groundbreaking will be performed within next few days, added the sources.

