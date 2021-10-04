UrduPoint.com

New Evidence Suggests Corona-virus Jumped From Animals To Human Multiple Times

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:09 PM

New evidence suggests Corona-virus jumped from animals to human multiple times

A new pre-print study released online recently has provided strong evidence to support the "natural spillover" hypothesis on COVID-19, with results that are hard to reconcile with the "lab leak" hypothesis

LONDON, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A new pre-print study released online recently has provided strong evidence to support the "natural spillover" hypothesis on COVID-19, with results that are hard to reconcile with the "lab leak" hypothesis.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could have spilled from animals to people multiple times, according to the preliminary analysis of viral genomes sampled from people infected early in the pandemic.

The latest analysis, posted on the virological.org discussion forum, is based on a detailed examination of the genetic sequences of two early lineages, known as A and B, which have key genetic differences, obtained from people infected in late 2019 and early 2020.

"It is a very significant study ... If you can show that A and B are two separate lineages and there were two spillovers, it all but eliminates the idea that it came from a lab," a Nature news article quoted Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, as saying.

If confirmed by further analyses, the findings would make the "lab leak" hypothesis less likely, researchers have said.

Related Topics

New Orleans 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveri ..

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 700 poultry units to be distributed in two distric ..

700 poultry units to be distributed in two districts

2 minutes ago
 Climate Protesters Target London After Being Banne ..

Climate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways

2 minutes ago
 Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli bag U16 and U14 honours ..

Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli bag U16 and U14 honours in Dubai Football Club Academ ..

22 minutes ago
 Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Kh ..

Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Khan over Pandora leaks

25 minutes ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.