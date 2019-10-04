UrduPoint.com
New Hospital To Be Set Up At Cost Of Rs 500 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

New hospital to be set up at cost of Rs 500 mln

A new hospital would be set up at the cost of Rs 500 million at Johria near Chakri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A new hospital would be set up at the cost of Rs 500 million at Johria near Chakri.

District Planning Officer Health Authority Dr Ali Ahsan told APP that the Authority has acquired the land of 60-kanal for setting up a 100-bed hospital owned by the Punjab government.

He said that earlier Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria and PC-1 of the project would be sent to provincial government for approval after receiving the technical report.

More Stories From Health

