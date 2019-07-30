New hospitals to be established in federal capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has planned to build four new hospitals in the federal capital to reduce the patients' burden on existing hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The federal government has planned to build four new hospitals in the federal capital to reduce the patients' burden on existing hospitals.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the government has planned to construct 200-bedded hospital in the federal capital with support of the Saudi government.

He added that the premises has been procured and is ready for construction to start the project.

He said that the 200-bedded Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai would be established with a total cost of Rs 2499.993 million on land measuring 13.07 acres.

The project is located at the junction of Park Road and Lehtrar Road at Tramari Chowk, Islamabad which would help decreasing the load of patients on Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital.

He said the government will soon start work on upgradation of Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital.

He said the government will also meet the demand of medical equipment for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while recruitment of medical staff will be started to address the issue of staff deficiency.

He said new dialysis machines will be provided to PIMS. The ministry has changed the out-dated manual registration system at PIMS besides arranging sitting places for patients, he added.

He said the government has planned to set up a nursing university to address the increasing shortfall of nursing staff in the hospitals.

He said the government has started revamping Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to encourage merit and improve the quality of medical colleges.

He said the government is working on its health insurance programme in the country to ensure medical cover of deserving families through health cards across the country.

He said the present government has shown keen interest in health infrastructure development and bringing positive change in the provision of improved health care delivery system for the people particularly living in the rural areas.

He said the government's new reforms in health sector would ensure provision of best medical services to the people.