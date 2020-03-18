UrduPoint.com
New Infections Take Israel's Coronavirus Cases To 427

Wed 18th March 2020

Israel confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 427, according to the Health Ministry

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Israel confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 427, according to the Health Ministry.

Five of the cases, who are currently receiving treatment, are in serious condition, the ministry said in a statement cited by Israel's Broadcasting Authority.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 189,233 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 80,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The disease has triggered lockdowns, cancellation of flights in many parts of the world.

