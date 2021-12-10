UrduPoint.com

New Omicron Cases In UK Nearly Doubled In One Day

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 02:47 PM

New Omicron cases in UK nearly doubled in one day

A further 249 cases of the Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Britain, taking the total to 817, British health authorities said Thursday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A further 249 cases of the Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Britain, taking the total to 817, British health authorities said Thursday.

The latest daily figure comes after 131 new cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed on Wednesday.

At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant's doubling rate could be between two to three days, highlighting just how infectious the new strain is.

The rise in cases of the variant showed it is spreading even faster than Johnson had predicted on Wednesday, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Britain could have around 1 million infections of the strain in the community by the end of the year.

Britain registered 50,867 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 10,660,981, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported a further 148 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,135, with 7,347 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The vast majority of these infections are likely to be the Delta variant, although the number of Omicron cases is rising.

Johnson has announced that Britain will move to "Plan B" restrictions to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant this winter.

The British prime minister has asked people to work from home when possible from Monday while announcing that face masks would be a legal requirement in "most public indoor" areas such as theaters and cinemas from Friday.

Proof of two vaccine doses or a negative COVID-19 test will be necessary for those wanting to enter nightclubs and large venues from next week, Johnson said, adding that people who are contacts of Omicron cases could face daily testing instead of undergoing a period of isolation.

However, Johnson said the new measures were "not a lock-down" and people "should not" cancel Christmas parties or nativity plays, and nightclubs will remain open.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 37 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Christmas China Germany United States From Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain wate ..

3 minutes ago
 NCOC, RTA check vaccination status of passengers a ..

NCOC, RTA check vaccination status of passengers at M-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad

32 seconds ago
 Six SEZs, industrial parks being gasified for incr ..

Six SEZs, industrial parks being gasified for increased industrial production

33 seconds ago
 US Diplomat Affected By 'Havana Syndrome' Sues Sta ..

US Diplomat Affected By 'Havana Syndrome' Sues State Department - Reports

35 seconds ago
 NH&MP urged govt departments to ensure prompt M-Ta ..

NH&MP urged govt departments to ensure prompt M-Tag vehicle registration

36 seconds ago
 Pakistani Startup EPTeck WonSilver Medal in Global ..

Pakistani Startup EPTeck WonSilver Medal in Global Innovators Event Organized by ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.