New Omicron Strain 'Kraken' Likely to Become Dominant in Russia - Watchdog

A newly emerged Omicron strain, dubbed Kraken, is likely to become dominant in Russia, though its symptoms are mild, a senior official of the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A newly emerged Omicron strain, dubbed Kraken, is likely to become dominant in Russia, though its symptoms are mild, a senior official of the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday.

"With great probability the Kraken subvariant of Omicron could become a dominant strain in Russia. We have arrived at this conclusion based on data from other countries," Kamil Khafizov said.

The expert noted that the new variant is highly contagious, but the symptoms caused by Kraken are mild, and Russia is well prepared for it since most of Russians have either been vaccinated or infected with other coronavirus variants.

Earlier in the day, Rospotrebnadzor said that it had detected the first case of the more contagious subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain, Kraken, but said that no new restrictions were going to be introduced in response.