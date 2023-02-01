New procurement policy in hospitals introduced: Health Minister

UrduPoint.com

February 01, 2023

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram on Wednesday said that a new policy of local procurement had been introduced in the government teaching hospitals of the province

Presiding over a meeting at the Allama Iqbal Medical College, he said that satisfaction of patients with the treatment facilities in government hospitals was the most important for the government. He said that special attention would be given to research in the medical institutions of Punjab. The minister said that service to humanity should be made motto in the health profession.

He said that the Jinnah Hospital Lahore was the forefront in serving humanity, adding that all means would be used for its improvement. He appreciated the Chairman Board of Directors Gohar Ejaz for his services for the humanity.

The minister said that the best team was running the administrative affairs in an efficient manner of the Jinnah Hospital. He said that the timings of the 'Mehmaan Khana' in Jinnah Hospital would be changed. He said that philanthropists helped the suffering humanity across the world.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi assured that the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education would fully cooperate with the hospital administration to serve the patients.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt, M.S. Jinnah Hospital Dr. Amjad Mahmood, board and faculty members attended the meeting.

