UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Study Links Diet Drinks To Heart Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

New study links diet drinks to heart disease

Sugary and artificially sweetened drinks are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a recent study

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sugary and artificially sweetened drinks are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a recent study.

Conducted with 104,760 participants, a research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology on Monday showed that diets, including beverages artificially sweetened can have a negative impact on cardio-metabolic health.

Participants were asked to fill out three validated 24-hour dietary records every six months, and 1,379 of them had first cases of cardiovascular disease, the study found.

"Our study suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be a healthy substitute for sugar drinks," Eloi Chazelas, lead author of the study and a member of the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team, said in a statement.

"These data provide additional arguments to fuel the current debate on taxes, labeling and regulation of sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages," Chazelas added.

In the study, artificially sweetened beverages were defined as containing non-nutritive sweeteners, while sugary drinks consisted of all beverages containing 5% or more sugar.

Related Topics

Lead May All

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.