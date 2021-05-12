New third Covid vaccine developed by Chinese researchers underway at Al shifa: Rahmat Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al-Shifa Trust President Major General (retd) Rehmat Khan on Wednesday said that last stage human trials of corona virus vaccine developed by Chinese multinational Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd are successfully underway at the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, which would be available to public soon

Around 8000 volunteers were initially recruited for trials, and no serious underlying medical issues was reported during ongoing trials and it is effective in triggering immunity response, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He made it clear that the results from trials of Chinese academy of Sciences' (CAS) Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ZF2001, showed that it was safe and triggered immune responses.

A state-of-the-art Clinical Research Unit has already been established at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and trials will be completed soon, he added.

He hoped that the vaccination process in Pakistan will be accelerated after the successful completion of the trials of new Chinese vaccine.