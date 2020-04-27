New tools to track major dementia conditions point to better care: Aussie research

A new tool to measure the quality of life of dementia patients will result in better targeted care for those living with the major medical condition, according to the latest Australian research

The method covers "key domains" that contribute to quality of life, such as physical health, mood, memory, living situation, the ability to take part in "fun activities" and "importantly, takes into account the views of people with dementia", the University of Queensland said in a statement on Monday.

The findings showed that physical health was a top contributor to quality of life, followed by a person's living situation, according to researcher Tracy Comans.

"We found the priorities of people with dementia and their caregivers differed from the general population, with their living situation and the ability to do fun things being valued as the most important contributors to quality of life," Comans said.

"However, people with dementia, their caregivers and the general population all valued memory as least important to good quality of life," she said.

Dementia is caused by brain disorders affecting thinking, behavior and the ability to perform everyday tasks. Nearly half a million Australians live with dementia and almost 1.

6 million Australians are involved in caring for its patients, according to the Dementia Australia healthcare and support group.

Under the latest study, nearly 2,000 people in the general population completed a survey while people with dementia and their caregivers were interviewed in person, Comans said.

"The views of those with dementia were given priority as we developed the tool," she said.

The key domains were validated by three focus groups, "confirming activities that impact the quality of life for people with dementia could be mapped to one of the domains", Comans said.

The method can be used to ensure the perspectives of people with dementia and their caregivers are included when considering interventions for improving quality of life, according to the researchers. Their findings were published in scientific journal PharmacoEconomics.

"Both caregivers and people with dementia were very willing to share their stories and experiences with us, which provided valuable insights into what it's like to live with dementia," Comans said.

"These personal stories reaffirm the value of involving people with dementia and their caregivers in research that relates to their quality of life," she said.