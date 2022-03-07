UrduPoint.com

New Vaccine Gives Dual Protection Against SARS-CoV-2, Influenza: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 05:24 PM

A team of Chinese scientists claims to have developed a single vaccine that can provide dual protection against coronavirus and influenza, and has been tested successfully on mice

Researchers from Shanghai-based Fudan University presented the new vaccine in a study published recently in the Journal of Virology, saying they designed an immunogen by fusing the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain to the conserved stalk of H7N9 hemagglutinin and expressed it using a chimpanzee adenovirus vector.

When tested on mice, the constructed vaccine, named AdC68-CoV/Flu, effectively induced both SARS-CoV-2-targeting antibodies and anti-influenza antibodies, providing protection from SARS-CoV-2 (including its emerging variants) and H7N9 infection, according to the study.

H7N9 is a bird flu strain first reported to have infected humans in China in March 2013, and it is most likely to cause an epidemic in winter and spring.

