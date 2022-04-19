UrduPoint.com

New York At Highest COVID-19 Risk In U.S.: Report

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 02:04 PM

New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

New York is the sole state in the United States with multiple counties at high risk of COVID-19 impacts, Times Union on Sunday cited the most recent data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:New York is the sole state in the United States with multiple counties at high risk of COVID-19 impacts, Times Union on Sunday cited the most recent data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"There are now 10 counties in the state at high risk of coronavirus illness, all in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, North Country and Southern Tier regions," reported the daily newspaper serving capital city Albany of New York State and its surrounding areas.

This came as the state has identified two highly contagious Omicron sub-lineages that are making their way through Central New York and surrounding regions where coronavirus spread is most prevalent, according to the report.

In comparison, there is only one other county in the continental United States at high risk of COVID-19 -- and it is in Kansas, said Times Union, noting that almost all of the country is at "low" risk for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Albany New York United States Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

14 seconds ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

17 minutes ago
 Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

42 minutes ago
 UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire ..

UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire in war-hit Ukraine

17 seconds ago
 COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new vir ..

COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new virus strain: Forbes

18 seconds ago
 PM Shahbaz Sharif will soon take the country out o ..

PM Shahbaz Sharif will soon take the country out of crises: Murtaza Abbasi

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.