UrduPoint.com

New York City Lifts COVID-19 Alert Level To "high"

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:07 PM

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high"

New York City, the largest city of the United States, raised its COVID-19 alert level from "medium" to "high" on Tuesday, as infections continue to go up in recent weeks

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:New York City, the largest city of the United States, raised its COVID-19 alert level from "medium" to "high" on Tuesday, as infections continue to go up in recent weeks.

The rating means there is high COVID-19 community spread and pressure on the health care system in the city is substantial.

"New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city's health commissioner.

The guidance requires New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and consider avoiding higher-risk activities.

New York City raised its COVID-19 alert level to "medium" from "low" in early May.

Related Topics

Alert York New York United States May All From

Recent Stories

Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conferenc ..

Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conference finals

9 minutes ago
 Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' t ..

Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted A ..

Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted Acts of Terrorism Capital Crime

10 minutes ago
 Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not ..

Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not to Extradite Assange to Unite ..

10 minutes ago
 Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

10 minutes ago
 OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering ..

OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering system

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.