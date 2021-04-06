UrduPoint.com
New York Greenlights COVID-19 Vaccinations For People Aged 16, Older

Tue 06th April 2021

New York Greenlights COVID-19 Vaccinations for People Aged 16, Older

New Yorkers aged 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) New Yorkers aged 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, but only if we all take it, and starting April 6, all New Yorkers aged 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated," Cuomo said in a statement posted on his website.

Last month, Alaska became the first US state to grant access to coronavirus vaccines for those aged 16 and over.

In March, US President Joe Biden said he would instruct the authorities of all states to make all citizens eligible for vaccine doses by the end of April.

More Stories From Health

