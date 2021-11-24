New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from Australia without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from January 17, 2022, while travelers from other countries will enjoy the same rights from April 30, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from Australia without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from January 17, 2022, while travelers from other countries will enjoy the same rights from April 30, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

"Fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers can travel to NZ from Australia without staying in MIQ from 11.59pm Sunday, January 16, 2022. All fully vaccinated individuals will be able to travel to NZ from April 30, 2022 onwards, with the re-opening staged over time," Hipkins stated.

Immunized New Zealanders and other eligible travelers will be able to enter the country from all but Very High-Risk countries from February 13, according to the statement.

"We have a clear, simple and safe plan, including a mandatory period of self-isolation," the minister said.

The border would open in three stages and all travelers not required to go into MIQ would still need to go through a negative pre-departure test and provide proof of being fully vaccinated, a passenger declaration about travel history, an arrival test, seven days of self-isolation, and a final negative test, according to the minister.

Hipkins also stated that Brazil, Fiji, India, Indonesia and Pakistan will be removed from the Very High-Risk category from early December.