UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug For COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:18 PM

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

Medsafe, New Zealand's medical regulatory body, on Tuesday approved a new medicine Ronapreve with monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Medsafe, New Zealand's medical regulatory body, on Tuesday approved a new medicine Ronapreve with monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents.

"Ronapreve is approved for the treatment of COVID-19 for people who are badly affected by COVID-19 and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 disease. The medicine is also approved for preventing COVID-19 for people who have been exposed to the virus and have a medical condition that makes them unlikely to be protected by vaccination," Medsafe said in a statement.

The statement added, however that Ronapreve was not approved for treating children.

While the medicine has been proven to be effective against the Delta COVID-19 variant, its productivity against the Omicron variant is yet to be demonstrated, according to the statement.

Ronapreve was developed by the pharmaceutical industry company Roche Holding AG and the biotechnology enterprise Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The drug can be administered both intravenously or intramuscularly, preventing the virus from accessing the respiratory system. Japan, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan have already approved the medicine for use.

Related Topics

Company Enterprise Uzbekistan United Kingdom Japan From Industry New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rapists were allegedly involved in drug dealing in ..

Rapists were allegedly involved in drug dealing in Balochistan: Police

12 minutes ago
 Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to ..

Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to Its Security Proposals - Dipl ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov Says Possible ..

Russian Diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov Says Possible to Reach Understanding With U ..

7 minutes ago
 realme Announces Three Technological World Firsts ..

Realme Announces Three Technological World Firsts at realme GT 2 Series Event

24 minutes ago
 Gavrilov Says Premature to Talk About Russia's Res ..

Gavrilov Says Premature to Talk About Russia's Response If NATO Refuses Security ..

20 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 240 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 240 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.