New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Medsafe, New Zealand's medical regulatory body, on Tuesday approved a new medicine Ronapreve with monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents.

"Ronapreve is approved for the treatment of COVID-19 for people who are badly affected by COVID-19 and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 disease. The medicine is also approved for preventing COVID-19 for people who have been exposed to the virus and have a medical condition that makes them unlikely to be protected by vaccination," Medsafe said in a statement.

The statement added, however that Ronapreve was not approved for treating children.

While the medicine has been proven to be effective against the Delta COVID-19 variant, its productivity against the Omicron variant is yet to be demonstrated, according to the statement.

Ronapreve was developed by the pharmaceutical industry company Roche Holding AG and the biotechnology enterprise Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The drug can be administered both intravenously or intramuscularly, preventing the virus from accessing the respiratory system. Japan, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan have already approved the medicine for use.