UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some Restrictions

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Monday that the COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, will remain on the third out of four level of severity despite some of the restrictions being lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Monday that the COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, will remain on the third out of four level of severity despite some of the restrictions being lifted.

"Auckland remains at level three but with several key changes," the prime minister said.

At level three, citizens are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in some public spaces, such as public transport or supermarkets. travel is restricted to a resident's local area, which means that people can go to work and school.

Starting Tuesday, Aucklanders will be allowed to meet with family and friends outdoors on the condition that the number of people does not exceed 10. More children will be able to return to early childhood education and people will be able to visit the beach, sail, hunt, visit outdoor yoga and crossfit classes, Ardern said.

The prime minister reminded everyone that while these changes are happening, people should still follow social distancing rules.

The ease in restrictions is the first part of Ardern's three-stage plan to ease Auckland's level three restrictions. The second stage of the plan will see retail shops opening up, along with libraries, museums, pools and zoos.

"The third phase of our plan then brings back those higher risk settings. Here, hospitality (such as bars, cafes and restaurants) will be able to open, but with the precaution of seated, and separated, with a limit of 50 people. Close contact businesses like hairdressers will also be able to reopen at this stage, with the usual mask use, and with physical distancing. Gatherings will also then extend to 50," the prime minister said.

Auckland has been in level three and level four restrictions since August 17, when one case of the Delta variant was detected in the area. Over 1,300 people have been infected with the virus since.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Visit Auckland August Family New Zealand

Recent Stories

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Pap ..

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers on Possible Misconduct of ..

49 seconds ago
 &#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at he ..

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmiss ..

Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneursh ..

Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneurship for unemployed women, youth ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North Macedonian Embassy Persona No ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.