UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Extends Emergency State Over COVID-19 By 7 Days Until April 8 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:12 PM

New Zealand Extends Emergency State Over COVID-19 by 7 Days Until April 8 - Prime Minister

New Zealand has extended the state of the national emergency giving the authorities extra powers to combat the spread of coronavirus by another seven days as the number of cases neared 650, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) New Zealand has extended the state of the national emergency giving the authorities extra powers to combat the spread of coronavirus by another seven days as the number of cases neared 650, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

"A state of national emergency put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has been extended for a further seven days. The initial declaration on March 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary," Ardern said during a press conference.

The state of emergency gives civil defense emergency services sweeping powers to manage product distribution, control border crossings, remove people and vehicles from any premises if need be.

In addition to the state of emergency, the country is now on a four-week lockdown.

The country's Health Ministry reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the total number to 647 with 74 recoveries and no deaths reported so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vehicles March Border From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese company donates 10,000 surgical masks to N ..

43 seconds ago

Sharjah implements integrated working plan to secu ..

31 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 160 billion ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

3 minutes ago

France Working With Russia to Repatriate Citizens ..

3 minutes ago

Taxila Museum preserves 1400 Gandhara era artifact ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.