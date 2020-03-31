New Zealand Extends Emergency State Over COVID-19 by 7 Days Until April 8 - Prime Minister

New Zealand has extended the state of the national emergency giving the authorities extra powers to combat the spread of coronavirus by another seven days as the number of cases neared 650, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) New Zealand has extended the state of the national emergency giving the authorities extra powers to combat the spread of coronavirus by another seven days as the number of cases neared 650, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

"A state of national emergency put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has been extended for a further seven days. The initial declaration on March 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary," Ardern said during a press conference.

The state of emergency gives civil defense emergency services sweeping powers to manage product distribution, control border crossings, remove people and vehicles from any premises if need be.

In addition to the state of emergency, the country is now on a four-week lockdown.

The country's Health Ministry reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the total number to 647 with 74 recoveries and no deaths reported so far.