New Zealand Gov't Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

WELLINGTON, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Vaccination will be required for all workers at businesses where customers need to show COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates in New Zealand, such as hospitality and close-contact businesses, as part of a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from the pandemic.

Non-vaccinated workers in roles requiring vaccination will be given a new four-week notice period to get vaccinated before employment can be terminated, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood said on Tuesday.

Employers are to be required to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and will need to keep records about workers' vaccination status, Wood said in a statement.

