New Zealand Gov't Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces

New Zealand gov't backs business to vaccinate workforces

Vaccination will be required for all workers at businesses where customers need to show COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates in New Zealand, such as hospitality and close-contact businesses, as part of a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from the pandemic

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Vaccination will be required for all workers at businesses where customers need to show COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates in New Zealand, such as hospitality and close-contact businesses, as part of a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from the pandemic.

Non-vaccinated workers in roles requiring vaccination will be given a new four-week notice period to get vaccinated before employment can be terminated, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood said on Tuesday.

Employers are to be required to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and will need to keep records about workers' vaccination status, Wood said in a statement.

There will be new law to introduce a clearer and simplified risk assessment process for employers to follow when deciding whether they can require vaccination for different types of work, Wood said.

"A number of businesses have already gone through a risk assessment process to mandate vaccinations at their workplace, but we've had calls from both businesses and unions to make this process as clear as possible," he said.

This risk assessment will build on the guidance provided by WorkSafe, with input from public health officials, business representatives and unions. It will cover factors like whether a workplace involves interaction with customers, he added.

