UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Grapples With New COVID-19 Outbreak, Extends Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:03 PM

New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, extends lockdown

New Zealand on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown for the next four days as the country battles a new COVID-19 outbreak, state-run media said

ANKARA, 27 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown for the next four days as the country battles a new COVID-19 outbreak, state-run media said.

The decision came after the country reported 70 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country will ease its level 4 restrictions starting next Tuesday, Radio New Zealand reported.

But the country's major city Auckland, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, will likely remain under level 4 restrictions.

"We will need to be confident we've stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated," state-run media quoted Ardern as saying.

"We know COVID-19 is not going away quickly, but our strategy can evolve," she added.

During the past 24 hours, New Zealand reported 70 new infections, bringing the total cases to 347, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 333 cases were registered in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

New Zealand confirmed the first case of the Delta variant in a traveler who arrived in the country from the Australian state of New South Wales on Aug. 17.

Authorities put the entire country on Level 4 lockdown after the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case was reported in February.

Under Level 4 restrictions, everyone must stay home and businesses are closed except for essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Last September, New Zealand � widely praised for its response to the pandemic � lifted all restrictions across the nation, and there were no new cases for seven months.

Since the outbreak began locally in 2020, New Zealand has reported 3,297 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in a population of about 5 million.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wellington Auckland Wales February September 2020 Media All From Cabinet Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

5 minutes ago
 Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

9 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

9 minutes ago
 Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percen ..

Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percent since 2014: ASF

9 minutes ago
 At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire i ..

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

20 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses development of merged districts

Meeting discusses development of merged districts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.