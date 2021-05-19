New Zealand invests 1 bln USD to ensure free vaccination for all

The New Zealand government has invested 1.4 billion NZ dollars (1 billion U.S. dollars) in its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure free vaccination for everyone, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- The New Zealand government has invested 1.4 billion NZ Dollars (1 billion U.S. dollars) in its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure free vaccination for everyone, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

The government confirmed for the first time the amount of money it has allocated over two years for vaccines and the vaccination program, Hipkins said.

"The COVID-19 vaccination program is key to securing our economic recovery," he said, adding that effective and ongoing vaccination of the community will unlock economic opportunities and allow the country to safely reopen borders over time.

"Our health response has been strong and successful so far, but we're taking nothing for granted. Setting aside 1.4 billion NZ dollars for vaccines and infrastructure means New Zealand is well-placed to meet our COVID-19 challenges head on," Hipkins said.

New Zealand has secured sufficient doses to vaccinate everyone in the country for free and to also support the Pacific neighbors. Additional vaccines deemed safe and effective can be deferred for later use and further donated to support the regional recovery, he said.