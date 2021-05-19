UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Invests 1 Bln USD To Ensure Free Vaccination For All

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:53 PM

New Zealand invests 1 bln USD to ensure free vaccination for all

The New Zealand government has invested 1.4 billion NZ dollars (1 billion U.S. dollars) in its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure free vaccination for everyone, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- The New Zealand government has invested 1.4 billion NZ Dollars (1 billion U.S. dollars) in its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure free vaccination for everyone, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

The government confirmed for the first time the amount of money it has allocated over two years for vaccines and the vaccination program, Hipkins said.

"The COVID-19 vaccination program is key to securing our economic recovery," he said, adding that effective and ongoing vaccination of the community will unlock economic opportunities and allow the country to safely reopen borders over time.

"Our health response has been strong and successful so far, but we're taking nothing for granted. Setting aside 1.4 billion NZ dollars for vaccines and infrastructure means New Zealand is well-placed to meet our COVID-19 challenges head on," Hipkins said.

New Zealand has secured sufficient doses to vaccinate everyone in the country for free and to also support the Pacific neighbors. Additional vaccines deemed safe and effective can be deferred for later use and further donated to support the regional recovery, he said.

Related Topics

Money Government Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

China's Red Cross provides anti-epidemic assistanc ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Navy scours the sea for dozens missing afte ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's Okinawa Prefecture Asks Gov't to Be Added ..

3 minutes ago

Only 35% of Japanese Doctors Received Both Doses o ..

10 minutes ago

French return to cafes, museums after half-year Co ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.