New Zealand launches new testing strategy under COVID-19 protection framework

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A new national testing strategy, which will test people with faster results and provide greater certainty, reassurance, and less disruption to everyday lives, will better protect high-risk groups, Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A new national testing strategy, which will test people with faster results and provide greater certainty, reassurance, and less disruption to everyday lives, will better protect high-risk groups, Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday.

The new strategy came as New Zealand is transitioning to the COVID-19 Protection Framework on Dec. 3.

New Zealand has the highest number of tests per positive case in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the border testing has stopped potential incursions, Verrall said in a statement.

"When we were pursuing an elimination strategy we relied on highly sensitive PCR tests because the cost of missing a case was too high," she said.