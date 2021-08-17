UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Moves To Top Level 4 Alert Over New COVID-19 Case

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:58 PM

New Zealand moves to top level 4 alert over new COVID-19 case

New Zealand will move to the top level 4 alert from midnight after a positive COVID-19 case has been identified in the Auckland community, which is likely to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday

WELLINGTON, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand will move to the top level 4 alert from midnight after a positive COVID-19 case has been identified in the Auckland community, which is likely to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday.

The Alert Level will be reviewed after three days for all areas except Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula which are likely to remain at Level 4 for an initial period of seven days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Auckland All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU For ..

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - Sta ..

14 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

16 seconds ago
 Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hec ..

Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

17 seconds ago
 UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacanci ..

UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacancies - Statistics Service

19 seconds ago
 UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 Russia's UAC Confirms Il-112V Military Plane Crash ..

Russia's UAC Confirms Il-112V Military Plane Crashed During Training Flight

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.