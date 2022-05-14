New Zealand PM Tests Positive For COVID-19
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I've joined the rest of my family and tested positive for COVID-19," Ardern posted on social media on Saturday morning.
Ardern has been isolating at home with her family since Sunday when her fianc�e Clarke Gayford tested positive.
"We've been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve (Ardern's daughter) tested positive on Wednesday, and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning," said Ardern.
"To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves," said Ardern.
New Zealand recorded 7,441 new community cases of COVID-19, 2,503 of which were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry of health said on Friday.
To date, the country has reported 1,026,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.