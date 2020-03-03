New Zealand provides support for COVID-19 affected businesses

New Zealand businesses affected by COVID-19 can access immediate government support after two further initiatives were approved, the country's Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said on Tuesday

To help protect jobs, the cabinet agreed to provide an extra 4 million NZ Dollars (2.5 million U.S. dollars) to bolster the Regional business Partners program to help businesses around the country impacted by COVID-19 with practical advice on issues such as payroll and liaising with Inland Revenue on tax payments, Twyford said in a statement.

The cabinet also agreed to establish up to 16 rapid response Ministry of Social Development teams to assist with immediate needs such as helping move workers into other employment and referring those in need of further support to other government agencies, he said.

This is on top of 11 million NZ dollars (6.9 million U.S. dollars) provided last week to help Tourism NZ boost visitor numbers.

The government's economic response to COVID-19 is focused on protecting jobs and supporting impacted workers and businesses, the minister said.