Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:36 PM

New Zealand relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in North Island

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will see its restrictions slightly eased next Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., and its nearby city Waikato will relax restrictions from the night of this Tuesday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand's largest city Auckland will see its restrictions slightly eased next Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., and its nearby city Waikato will relax restrictions from the night of this Tuesday.

Waikato will move to Alert Level 3 - Step 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m., meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities, such as libraries and zoos, and retail can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.

"It's because of high vaccination rates that we can move forward with confidence, but public health measures remain extremely important as we ease restrictions," Ardern said.

Cabinet has agreed in-principle to a shift down for Auckland to these same settings next Tuesday. Vaccination rates are climbing steadily, with fewer than 5,000 doses to go before 90 percent of people have had their first dose, the government's Primary goal of further lowering alert levels, the prime minister said.

The latest numbers also show that 80 percent of Auckland's eligible population are now doubled vaccinated, she said, adding that these rates offer greater protection now, even as work continues to ensure every single person who can be, is vaccinated.

"The public advice we've had is that opening up retail doesn't lead to a marked increase of cases," Ardern said, adding that social distancing and wearing masks can substantially reduce the risk of transmission when people gather outside.

"Cabinet has carefully balanced the ongoing need to minimize cases against the pressure and fatigue of ongoing restrictions on Aucklanders," she said.

