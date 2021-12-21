New Zealand releases new border, booster vaccine plan to minimize Omicron risk

The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced a suite of precautionary measures to keep the Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the community "for as long as possible."

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced a suite of precautionary measures to keep the Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the community "for as long as possible." "All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet and public health advice says that soon, every case that comes into MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) will be Omicron," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference.

"But experts still don't know how severe it is. So while it's sweeping the globe at a bewildering speed and appears to be the dominant variant, how sick it makes people and the impact it has on health systems is not yet fully understood," Hipkins said.

The first step of the plan is accelerating the COVID-19 booster rollout by shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is an appropriate and pragmatic step and is in line with what other countries are doing, he said.

"Data is emerging that a booster dose with Pfizer provides better protection than two-dose course against the Omicron variant," he said, adding that over 82 percent of vaccinated New Zealanders will be eligible for a booster by the end of February 2022, with border and health workers a priority to have the extra protection.