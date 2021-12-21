UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Releases New Border, Booster Vaccine Plan To Minimize Omicron Risk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:56 PM

New Zealand releases new border, booster vaccine plan to minimize Omicron risk

The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced a suite of precautionary measures to keep the Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the community "for as long as possible."

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced a suite of precautionary measures to keep the Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of the community "for as long as possible." "All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet and public health advice says that soon, every case that comes into MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) will be Omicron," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference.

"But experts still don't know how severe it is. So while it's sweeping the globe at a bewildering speed and appears to be the dominant variant, how sick it makes people and the impact it has on health systems is not yet fully understood," Hipkins said.

The first step of the plan is accelerating the COVID-19 booster rollout by shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is an appropriate and pragmatic step and is in line with what other countries are doing, he said.

"Data is emerging that a booster dose with Pfizer provides better protection than two-dose course against the Omicron variant," he said, adding that over 82 percent of vaccinated New Zealanders will be eligible for a booster by the end of February 2022, with border and health workers a priority to have the extra protection.

Related Topics

February Border All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains ..

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains down on a busy 2021

3 minutes ago
 Mobile phone imports increase 18% to $856 mln in 5 ..

Mobile phone imports increase 18% to $856 mln in 5 months

6 minutes ago
 2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says WHO

2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says WHO

6 minutes ago
 Canada records first single-day increase of over 1 ..

Canada records first single-day increase of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Death toll from Haiti truck explosion rises to 90

Death toll from Haiti truck explosion rises to 90

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Brushes Aside West Concerns About Its Pa ..

Hong Kong Brushes Aside West Concerns About Its Parliamentary Elections

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.