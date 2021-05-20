UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 1 New COVID-19 Case In Managed Isolation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:37 PM

New Zealand reports 1 new COVID-19 case in managed isolation

New Zealand reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from India and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,303, it said.

Related Topics

India Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja claims PSL 6th edition is happening in ..

8 minutes ago

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

23 minutes ago

Japan name European-based squad for Myanmar World ..

1 second ago

MWMC seeks financial bidding for procurement of sp ..

3 seconds ago

Putin to Discuss COVID-19 Fight at Eurasian Econom ..

4 seconds ago

South Korea to Hold Series of Climate Change Forum ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.