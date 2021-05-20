New Zealand reports 1 new COVID-19 case in managed isolation

New Zealand reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from India and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,303, it said.