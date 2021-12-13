UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 101 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:25 PM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 101 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 9,814.

Among the new infections, 97 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki, one in Nelson and one in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases were reported during the day.

A total of 61 cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

