New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 1,835 were detected in the largest city Auckland, and the rest were identified across the country, according to the ministry.

In addition, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

Currently there are 734 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 25 held in intensive care units.

The ministry also reported nine more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 701,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.

The government will review the COVID-19 Red settings later on Monday, with some regions expected to move to more relaxed Orange settings earlier than others.