New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 103 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 9,457.

Among the new infections, 88 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, nine in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, one in the Lakes District Health board area and one in Canterbury which will be recorded in Friday's numbers, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 70 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

To date, 94 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.