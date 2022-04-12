UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 11,063 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 01:32 PM

New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand has recorded 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand has recorded 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,984 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

In addition, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, there are 622 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 784,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

Related Topics

Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion of 6 ..

Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion of 6 Russian Diplomats From France

5 minutes ago
 Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative are ..

Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative area surges to over 400 acres in ..

5 minutes ago
 Asia markets mostly down ahead of key US data

Asia markets mostly down ahead of key US data

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving the countrymen his ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving the countrymen his top priority

5 minutes ago
 More than 4 mln Australian workers in insecure wor ..

More than 4 mln Australian workers in insecure work: report

15 minutes ago
 El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti ..

El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti-Crime Operation - President

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.