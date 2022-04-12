New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand has recorded 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday

Among the new community infections, 1,984 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

In addition, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, there are 622 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 784,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.