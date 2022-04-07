UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 11,634 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 01:19 PM

New Zealand recorded 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,179 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 51 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 639 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 29 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 13 more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

New Zealand has reported 740,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

