UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 125 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:19 PM

New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 125 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,666

WELLINGTON, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 125 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 4,666.

Among the new infections, 117 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in nearby Waikato and six in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Seventy-nine cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

There are 3,702 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 695 cases for which links are yet to be fully established.

New Zealand also reported three new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in managed quarantine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 7,414 currently.

There were 21,192 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their first dose and 79 percent are fully vaccinated.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, step 2 on Tuesday night in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The transition phase will see outdoor gatherings increase from 10 to 25 people and reopening of public facilities with face coverings, record keeping and distancing requirements in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Alert Auckland Border From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilio ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 minute ago
 Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

7 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

44 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

43 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

45 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.