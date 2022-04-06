New Zealand reports 12,575 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 12,575 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 12,575 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,147 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 43 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 654 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 held in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 728,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.