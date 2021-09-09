UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 13 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:35 PM

New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 13 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Thursday, all in the largest city Auckland, which brought the total number of cases in the country's community outbreak to 868

WELLINGTON, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 13 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Thursday, all in the largest city Auckland, which brought the total number of cases in the country's community outbreak to 868.

Of the current community cases, 31 cases are in hospital, including five cases in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine are on their way from Spain to New Zealand. The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help meet the current surge in demand for vaccination.

"We're vaccinating well ahead of plan and these additional vaccines will ensure we can continue to ramp up our vaccination program," Ardern said, adding that the Spanish shipment is in addition to New Zealand's regular weekly delivery from Pfizer vaccine which is also expected this weekend.

The prime minister said the government is expected to make a further announcement about an agreement to buy additional Pfizer vaccines from a second country next week.

Areas outside Auckland moved to Alert Level 2 from 11:59 p.m. local time Tuesday, which means businesses and schools are back to normal, with masks mandatory in certain settings and gatherings limited to 50 people in size.

Auckland will remain at Level 4 for at least another week. New Zealand moved to a lockdown on Aug. 17 after the first COVID-19 Delta variant case in the Auckland community was identified.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Auckland Buy Spain All From Government Agreement Million New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

2 seconds ago
 New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Minist ..

New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday

3 seconds ago
 PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture jo ..

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

14 minutes ago
 Military Aircraft Expected to Evacuate 200 Foreign ..

Military Aircraft Expected to Evacuate 200 Foreigners Arrives in Kabul - Reports

5 seconds ago
 EU Spokesman Says New Afghan Government Not Someth ..

EU Spokesman Says New Afghan Government Not Something Taliban Promised

7 seconds ago
 UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.