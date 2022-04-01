New Zealand reports 13,475 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 13,475 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 13,475 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

Among the new community infections, 2,392 were recorded in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,122 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, 49 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently 764 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 31 held in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 671,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings starting from March 26, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.