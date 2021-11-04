New Zealand reports 139 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 139 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 3,871

WELLINGTON, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 139 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 3,871.

Among the new infections, 136 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in nearby Waikato and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Sixty-four community cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a ministry statement.

There are 3,235 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 452 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, it said.

New Zealand also reported three new cases identified at the border among recent returnees, who have remained in managed quarantine in Auckland.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 6,611 currently, according to the health ministry.

A total of 26,999 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday, including 6,659 first ones and 20,340 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have received the first dose and 77 percent have been fully vaccinated, the statement said.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.