New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest city eases COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand reported 14 new Delta cases on Tuesday as its largest city Auckland will relax restrictions from midnight by moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 for at least two weeks

Tuesday's new COVID-19 infections, all recorded in Auckland and its suburb, brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 1,085, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Auckland has remained at Level 4, the top-level COVID-19 lockdown, for more than 30 days, longer than last year's lockdown, with schools and none-essential businesses closed.

Construction work and takeaway services can resume with necessary safety measures in place, while most students are encouraged to study at home.