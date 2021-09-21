New Zealand Reports 14 New Delta Cases As Largest City Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:31 PM
WELLINGTON, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 14 new Delta cases on Tuesday as its largest city Auckland will relax restrictions from midnight by moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 for at least two weeks.
Tuesday's new COVID-19 infections, all recorded in Auckland and its suburb, brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 1,085, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.
Auckland has remained at Level 4, the top-level COVID-19 lockdown, for more than 30 days, longer than last year's lockdown, with schools and none-essential businesses closed.
Construction work and takeaway services can resume with necessary safety measures in place, while most students are encouraged to study at home.