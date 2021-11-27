UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 149 New Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

New Zealand reports 149 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 149 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 145 were community cases and four were imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 7,975, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the Ministry.

There were 77 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals.

The ministry also reported one case of COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

New Zealand recorded 10,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 85 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Alert Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

New Zealand all out for 296 on day three against I ..

New Zealand all out for 296 on day three against India

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 5,501 new COVID-19 infections, 45 ..

Malaysia reports 5,501 new COVID-19 infections, 45 new deaths

8 minutes ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

9 minutes ago
 Dark horse wins at Ski Cross World Cup in China

Dark horse wins at Ski Cross World Cup in China

9 minutes ago
 Ancient bronze ware unearthed in China's Hunan

Ancient bronze ware unearthed in China's Hunan

9 minutes ago
 Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.