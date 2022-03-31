New Zealand reports 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry also reported 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

Among the new community infections, 2,708 were recorded in the largest city Auckland.

The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,379 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 39 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently 830 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 28 held in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 657,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.