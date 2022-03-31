UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 15,250 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:02 PM

New Zealand reports 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 15,250 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry also reported 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

Among the new community infections, 2,708 were recorded in the largest city Auckland.

The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,379 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 39 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently 830 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 28 held in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 657,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

11 minutes ago
 China's Shaanxi launches first international freig ..

China's Shaanxi launches first international freight train via China-Laos Railwa ..

40 seconds ago
 KP Food Authority seizes 4000 liters of counterfei ..

KP Food Authority seizes 4000 liters of counterfeit beverages

42 seconds ago
 Minor boy drowned in river

Minor boy drowned in river

44 seconds ago
 UN urges world community not to forget Afghanistan ..

UN urges world community not to forget Afghanistan's plight amid Ukraine war

5 minutes ago
 Samoa reports 172 new COVID-19 community cases

Samoa reports 172 new COVID-19 community cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.