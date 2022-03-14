UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 15,540 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 03:46 PM

New Zealand reports 15,540 new COVID-19 community cases

New Zealand reported 15,540 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 15,540 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry also reported two deaths with COVID-19, both were women aged over 70 years. The total number of publicly reported COVID-19 related deaths to date is now 115, it said.

Among the infections reported on Monday, 4,730 cases were in the biggest city Auckland, where reported case numbers have fallen steadily last week from just under 10,000 cases on Tuesday to just over 4,500 on Sunday, said the ministry.

However, the epidemic continues to spread across New Zealand, such as the capital city Wellington and the largest city in South Island Christchurch.

In addition, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 952 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 19 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The country has reported 376,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Wellington Christchurch Auckland Border Women Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

15 minutes ago
 5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe imp ..

5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe impact

3 minutes ago
 Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated ..

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

3 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan records seven COVID-19 deaths last week ..

Kyrgyzstan records seven COVID-19 deaths last week

3 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores

Women's Cricket World Cup scores

3 minutes ago
 Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow ..

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>