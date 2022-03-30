UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 17,148 New Community Cases, 34 Deaths Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 deaths of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 17,148 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 17,148 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

There are also 34 new deaths from COVID-19 in the country, the highest daily fatality number reported by the ministry.

Among the new community infections, 2,899 were recorded in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,816 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 44 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 842 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 26 held in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 626,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings starting from Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.

