New Zealand Reports 172 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Thu 02nd December 2021

New Zealand reported 172 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,745

Among the new infections, 142 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 15 in nearby Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes District Health board, one in MidCentral and nine in Nelson Marlborough, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 86 cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 11,525 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 93 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 86 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.

